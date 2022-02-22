Since early evidence showed the vaccines were not only ineffective but clearly dangerous to many, I’ve said that cognitive dissonance is a component of the ongoing agenda to jab every man, woman, and child on earth. I underestimated its importance. Now, I’ve concluded that invoking cognitive dissonance is the most powerful tool being used by the powers-that-be.

How do they “invoke” cognitive dissonance in others? Isn’t it internalized within one’s psyche? Yes and no. Prompting the masses to accept falsehoods and suppress logic can be accomplished through several techniques, any of which can work on their own. But they become more potent when combined. Propaganda, gaslighting, and flat-out lying constantly with the weight of expertise behind the lies can make even the most skeptical person start to doubt their own senses. This is how we get mass formation psychosis, a phenomenon we began covering months before Dr. Robert Malone popularized the term.

But arguably the most powerful ingredient in supporting cognitive dissonance is confirmation bias. For example, it doesn’t matter how many reputable studies show ivermectin is effective. As long as there are other studies showing it’s a dangerous horse dewormer, those who want to believe it’s not an effective treatment will reinforce their belief by ignoring pro-ivermectin studies and accepting anti-ivermectin narratives.

Nobody wants to feel stupid or conned, so if they’ve been jabbed and expressed their glee in doing so, getting them to see the evidence that it was a mistake is extremely difficult. As Mark Twain allegedly said, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto is a case study in cognitive dissonance. His reactions to a pair of bouts with Covid-19 show just how deeply the false narratives about vaccines have embedded themselves in him. For background and some colorful commentary, here’s Mac Slavo from SHFT Plan:

Neil Cavuto, the host of several shows on Fox Business, said he’s only alive because he was “vaccinated.” COVID-19 pneumonia sent him to an intensive-care unit “for quite a while.”

“It really was touch and go,” Mr. Cavuto said on his show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Monday, adding, “Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.” Even though this infection was “far, far more serious” than the one he got last year, he was “vaccinated” for this one, according to a report by The New York Times.

But he’s sticking by his rulers and big pharma’s injections saying that the “vaccine” did not cause his second illness with COVID. “No, the vaccine didn’t cause that,” he said of his extended illness. “That ‘grassy knoll’ theory has come up a lot. Because I’ve had cancer, and right now I have multiple sclerosis,” Mr. Cavuto continued, “I am among the vulnerable 3 percent or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine.”

After recovering from Covid late last year, Mr. Cavuto appeared on the Fox program “Media Buzz” to discuss his experience. “I’d like to urge people of all sorts: Please get vaccinated,” Mr. Cavuto said at the time. So, just to be clear, he recovered from COVID, got all of the COVID shots, and still ended up with another bout of COVID that sent him to the hospital with pneumonia. How does he, any doctor, or anyone, for that matter know that this round of COVID (which was worse than the first one) was made better by the “vaccine,” which is actually a gene therapy?

His rulers’ own data is showing otherwise.

“If you can get vaccinated,” he went on to say, “and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off.”

Let’s recap. He got Covid last year when he was unvaccinated at a time when the Covid variants in circulation were more severe than now and it turned out to be a mild case. He got Covid recently after being fully vaccinated at a time when far-milder Omicron accounts for nearly all cases and the disease nearly killed him.

Logic tells us the vaccines did not protect him. Science tells us the vaccines have, at best, no effect on Omicron and at worst the jabs actually make Omicron worse. But cognitive dissonance and government-owned doctors tell Neil Cavuto to deny the facts and promote the narrative that he would have been worse off if he didn’t get jabbed first.

This nation needs discernment. There’s clearly a spirit of delusion that disguises obvious lies as accepted truths. We need maximum effort and ceaseless prayer if we’re going to overcome this agenda.

