The fight for Canada’s freedom continues despite what Justin Trudeau and the legislature have done by approving the Emergencies Act to continue. The Liberal government won the vote 185-151 with the support of the New Democratic Party.

Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson took to social media to remind Canadians of what the Emergencies Act was intended to do and to ask them if they believe the Trudeau regime is using it for that purpose.

“Canadians, you have no idea what was done today in the name of — what? Safety? Punishment? What’s the rationale, even hypothetically? The Emergency Act was reserved for events that threatened the very existence of the state. If you think that current events qualify, think again.”

Canadians, you have no idea what was done today in the name of — what? Safety? Punishment? What's the rationale, even hypothetically? The Emergency Act was reserved for events that threatened the very existence of the state. If you think that current events qualify, think again. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 22, 2022

Western leaders have been silent despite clear human rights offenses against the Freedom Convoy and their supporters. The government has cracked down hard, making hundreds of arrests of peaceful protesters, freezing bank accounts of donors, and establishing a de facto police state in the nation’s capital.

But the fight continues. Events have been popping up in other cities across the country. Donations continue to come in through alternative means. The complicit corporate media is doing everything they can to switch the narrative but many if not most Canadians are waking up to the realization that their government is not working on their behalf.

It all started with an idiotic vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S. border. Since the “vaccines” do not offer protection against infection nor do they prevent someone from spreading the disease, the mandates have become increasingly unpopular. But that’s not stopping people like Trudeau and Joe Biden from pressing forward with them anyway.

Free people across the globe and throughout the United States have watched the Canadian situation closely. The universal vaccination agenda must be stopped, so seeing how the people and government of Canada react is telling.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker