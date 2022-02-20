WATCH: Thieves in the Democrat-run city of Chicago used a stolen backhoe to break into an ATM. "This is crazy, this is insane. What is wrong with us? This is what we’re doing now? " pic.twitter.com/g4gqzBuhuH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2022

In the 2002 movie The Barbershop , there was a reoccurring storyline where two guys were stealing an ATM machine. The movie took place in Chicago. It was supposed to be a ridiculous crime that would never happen in real life, made even more comical the more ridiculous it got. That was 2002. This is 2022 Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. One where businesses are to blame when crimes are committed against them . And one where thieves steal A FREAKIN’ BACKHOE to break into an ATM machine. WATCH: Thieves in the Democrat-run city of Chicago used a stolen backhoe to break into an ATM. “This is crazy, this is insane. What is wrong with us? This is what we’re doing now? ” pic.twitter.com/g4gqzBuhuH

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2022 “This is crazy, this is insane. What is wrong with us? This is what we’re doing now?” Yes, it would appear so. “How could someone do something like this and no one hears anything?” That’s the million-dollar question. Or whatever amount was in the ATM machine.

I don’t live in a liberal city where liberal politicians have made crime legal . I live in real America where those politicians don’t get elected, […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

