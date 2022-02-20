In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative discuss six conclusions we can draw from the ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia Hoax by Special Counsel John Durham. #6: This whole story is intentionally convoluted. Parker: At this point, there is only one question left to answer: How deep does this go? Unfortunately, there are so many twists, turns, cover-ups, misdirection, and layers to this we might never get to the bottom. There’s also the fact that Durham might not want to or be allowed to ever get there, either. This whole thing is a mess, and the more we learn, the messier it simply gets. All of this means that the lay newsreader can never quite keep up, and even when they do, bits of information are discussed here, obscure and unknown names are dropped over there, and technical aspects are folded in everywhere, ultimately meaning that the Clinton campaign’s operation to lie, cheat, and steal will be given cover by the sheer scope of it all. Worse yet, pithy summaries don’t do one of the worst scandals in American politics justice. Let me […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn