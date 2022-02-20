According to the French presidency, it would involve all the stakeholders, i.e. the Europeans, allies, Russians, and Ukrainians, and would be poised, subject to conditions met, to make possible “a meeting at the highest level to define a new order of peace and security in Europe.”

During their Sunday phone conversation requested by Paris, the leaders agreed to resume work within the framework of the Normandy format, which consists of French, German, Russian, and Ukrainian leadership. It was also decided that a meeting of the trilateral contact group would be held “in the next few hours” in order to “obtain a commitment from all the stakeholders” to cease fire on the line of contact. A meeting between French and Russian ministers of foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Sergey Lavrov, would take place “in the coming days” with diplomatic work due to intensify in general, Paris said. Russia’s Foreign Ministry later told RT that the call is planned for Monday, since Le Drian was not immediately available.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have agreed to take urgent measures to halt escalation of conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said in a statement .

