The judge in the frivolous and corrupt lawsuits against President Trump in New York claims that President Trump and his family should be attacked through the courts because “He is a bad guy”. We reported on this judge’s ruling a couple of days ago. NEW: Judge Says Trump and His Two Children Must Testify Under Oath in New York AG Letitia James’ Witch-hunt Investigation But the Daily Mail has more. The judge in the case is a horribly biased and very corrupt judge, as is evident from his remarks in the case. TRENDING: “Everyone is at Risk for Blood Clots!” – CDC and Pfizer Issue Urgent Warnings on Blood Clots Even in “The Healthiest Athletes” A judge delivered a withering put down to Donald Trump ‘s lawyer’s claim that the former president was being unfairly targeted by New York Attorney General Tish James on Thursday, saying she had every right to go after him if ‘he’s just a bad guy.’ At the end of the hearing, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and two of his adult children to testify as part of a probe into the family’s business dealings. But his language, delivered during […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

