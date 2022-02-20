World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Avengers: Endgame” – Arrivals Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly called on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with the truckers who spent weeks protesting his COVID-19 related mandates and restrictions. Lilly, who is Canadian herself, said that the government should be listening to the concerns of the people rather than using force to drown them out and shut them down . “Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly (known for Lost and Antman) shares a heartfelt plea with Trudeau to sit face to face with the truckers and hear their requests,” David Cheyne (@awakecanada) tweeted. Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly (known for Lost and Antman) shares a heartfelt plea with Trudeau to sit face to face with the truckers and hear their requests. pic.twitter.com/ZtsiQFBVFf — Awake Canada (@davidcheyne) February 18, 2022 Lilly began by saying that Trudeau had a responsibility to hear what Canadians were saying, “even those who you disagree with.” “Treating them with prejudice, suspicion, and illegal repression is not care,” she continued, adding, “Protesting something that deeply, deeply concerns you in our society is not terrorism. It is the civic duty of every Canadian. It is our job as the people to hold our […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

