Screenshot via YouTube Watching the Biden Administration do foreign policy, particularly in the middle of a crisis, is like watching a slow train wreck. You know they’re going to hit that car that’s lying up ahead in the tracks, but they just keep speeding headlong into it. Unfortunately, we saw what a horrible debacle that turned into in Afghanistan — and it doesn’t seem like they learned anything from that with the way they are responding to the Russian threat on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been begging for the West, and specifically the United States, to put in pre-emptive sanctions to back Russia off. While Joe Biden has claimed that an invasion is imminent, he has refused to do that, which makes no sense — unless what he wants is war. Blinken reiterated that approach on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, saying they wouldn’t impose sanctions until “the tanks are actually moving, the planes are actually flying, the bombs are actually dropping.” “We don’t need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen, and after our country will be fired at or after we will have no borders or after we will have no economy or parts of our […]

