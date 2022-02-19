Editor’s Commentary: Those of us who are fighting against medical tyranny, Pandemic Panic Theater, and the conspiracy behind the push for jabbing every man, woman, and child on earth are always on the lookout for cracks in the propaganda used against us. We read studies, interview whistleblowers, and check other news sites that help expose the plandemic.

Over the past few months, I’ve noticed a gap that has formed between the various “conservative” news outlets. Some of them report honestly about the vaccines, noting their inherent risks and highlighting their lack of efficacy. But most are ignoring it altogether. They’re universally writing about vaccine MANDATES and other forms of medical tyranny, but they won’t touch any story that could be deemed an “anti-vaxx” perspective.

By no means am I insinuating that these conservative outlets, many of which are driven by corporate dollars, are necessarily pro-Covid-vaccine, though some of them clearly are. But there’s a challenge with sharing facts that run counter to the vaccine narrative. Big Tech cracks down hard on sites that share the truth. We know. We’re one of those sites that regularly gets censored or outright banned by Big Tech.

Being beholden to the traffic, dollars, or both that are bestowed by the malevolent propagandists in Big Tech and corporate media means some “conservative” news outlets aren’t willing to get too risqué. They hide behind claims that they don’t want to publish “conspiracy theories” but they are notably also unwilling to publish undisputed facts about the jabs. There are, for example, over a million adverse reactions and nearly 25,000 deaths reported in VAERS, a CDC database that collects such information. Myocarditis, pericarditis, and other heart ailments are acknowledged by the CDC and FDA. These and so many other facts surrounding the jabs are not “conspiracy theories,” yet many of these sites refuse to report on them.

They’re beholden to Big Tech and therefore they are unwilling to risk getting knocked off the teat.

That’s a long but necessary introduction to the article below about embalmers finding rubbery clots in veins and arteries of the vaccinated. One of the reasons that I didn’t cover it before when the news first broke is because I naively believed it was such a huge story that others would certainly cover it profusely. I was proven wrong very quickly. A few did. Steve Kirsch, one of the boldest voices speaking out against the jabs, covered it two weeks ago. Art Moore at WND ran with the story a week later. Debra Heine at American Greatness had a nice writeup a couple of days ago. Other than a small handful of other sites, the story is being ignored.

This is tragic because the story is a bombshell. I’m all in favor of fighting medical tyranny, but the need to educate people about the dangers of the vaccines is, in my humble opinion, just as important. It’s also extraordinarily underreported; many readers are just as unwilling to share such stories out of fear of retribution or ridicule from their peers. But here’s the thing. We aren’t just fighting for freedom. We’re also fighting to inform the people. There is no end to the jabs in sight. We’ll soon be offered new boosters, new versions of the jabs for new variants, and a regimen of shots pushed on the people that will be yearly if not more frequent.

We need to inform the unvaccinated so they can make better decisions about whether to get vaccinated. We need to inform the vaccinated so they can choose wisely about getting the booster shots. Common sense tells us that the negative impacts of the jabs are cumulative. Every person we can bring into awareness of the risks is someone that may stop taking current or future jabs. This is important.

The article below by Dr. Joseph Mercola dives into the bombshell. I suggest reading it all the way through, watching the videos, and sharing if your situation allows you to be so bold.

Embalmers Find Veins and Arteries Filled With Rubbery Clots

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Richard Hirschman, a board-certified embalmer, has been finding “strange clots” in the bodies of the deceased since the rollout of COVID-19 shots

Hirschman describes, and has photographed, unnatural, fibrous clots that are filling vessels and veins, making it difficult for embalming to occur; his colleagues have had similar experiences finding the fibrous clots

Many of those affected were said to have died from a heart attack or stroke

Since November, Hirschman states that more than 50% of the bodies he embalms are affected by the strange clots

If you’ve been injected, consider fibrinolytic enzymes on an empty stomach, which digest the fibrin that leads to blood clots, strokes and pulmonary embolisms

Richard Hirschman, a board-certified embalmer and funeral director with more than 20 years of experience, has come forward with some mysterious and disturbing findings. In the time period since COVID-19 shots were rolled out, starting around the middle of 2021, Hirschman states that he’s been finding “strange clots” in the bodies of the deceased.

In a worldwide exclusive interview with the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Hirschman describes unnatural, fibrous clots that are filling vessels, making it difficult for embalming to occur.1 In the video above, you can view the long, rubbery clots firsthand. Warning: Some of the photos are graphic. “I’ve seen a handful of these,” Hirschman says, referring to a clot he pulled from a body’s groin area, which is nearly the length of the leg.

The clot was so alarming that Hirschman snapped a photo, explaining that he thought, “I’ve got to take a picture of this because nobody is going to believe what this looks like.” At the time of the photo, he had already pulled out a few other similarly large clots from other bodies.2

Hirschman’s observations have been confirmed by colleagues, including Cary Watkins, who has more than 50 years of embalming experience. Not only does Watkins know Hirschman personally, but he said he is a credible embalmer. Watkins witnessed Hirschman remove the strange clots from a body and said he has never seen any clots like them in his five-decade career.3

Strange White, Fibrous Clots: It ‘Just Isn’t Normal’

Steve Kirsch is doing a great job of compiling loads of information to refute the mainstream media’s narrative. If you are interested in learning the latest about COVID you need to subscribe to his free Substack Newsletter. The two video interviews in this section are a good example of the type of content you will receive when you subscribe.

“When I do the embalming, I have to go into the vein. And in order for the embalming process, I have to allow blood to be drained. So I actually pulled this huge, long clot — fibrous looking clot — out prior to an embalming,” Hirschman said.4

The beginning of the clot, which resembles a white, rubbery worm, appears red and like a normal clot. But the majority of the clot is different; it’s composed of a white, fibrous material. “It just isn’t normal,” he said, adding:5

“Typically, a blood clot is smooth; it’s blood that has coagulated together. But when you squeeze it, or touch it or try to pick it up, it generally falls apart … you can almost squeeze it between your fingers and get it back to blood again. But this white fibrous stuff is pretty strong. It’s not weak at all. You can manipulate it, it’s very pliable. It’s not hard … it is not normal. I don’t know how anybody can live with something like this inside of them.”

The person from whom the long clot in the video was pulled had received COVID-19 shots but contracted COVID-19 anyway. They were released from a hospital after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2, but died a few days later — “probably because he was full of blood clots,” Hirschman said.6

He also had information from a reliable source that family members were upset because the man had been released from the hospital despite still feeling sick, including suffering from difficulty breathing and shortness of breath.

A second photo in the video shows what the clots looked like once Hirschman rinsed them off. “To get a view of what’s inside of this, I could literally rinse these clots, rub the blood off of them, and this white stuff holds strong. It does not dissolve. You can break it, but it’s stretchy.”7 When he spoke with his colleagues, they confided that they’re also seeing the same thing.

Another unusual aspect of the clots is that they’re being found in both veins and arteries. Typically, clots aren’t found in arteries unless a person has been dead for several days, which wasn’t the case when Hirschman found them.

‘It Looks Like Heartworms for People’

Hirschman and a colleague have pulled numerous fibrous strings from bodies — a phenomenon that he hasn’t seen before in his 20-plus year career. He described them as resembling worms while a colleague said, “It looks like heartworms for people.” However, these are not worms or parasites. As Hirschman said, he never saw one move. In a commentary, Dr. Robert Jay Rowen explained:8

“I watched this video and it is frightening. This undertaker could not withdraw blood from leg veins to inject formaldehyde to preserve the body. He explored and not only found clots, which can be natural, but at the end of the clot he found dense white stringy material he described as shaped like a worm, but I don’t want you to be misled that there could be a parasite.

It looked like a twisted rope. You won’t believe this unless you see it. Worse, he found a few in arteries which should never have anything like it due to high flow. His colleagues are reporting similar findings to him since COVID vaccine advent.”

Hirschman said that January 2021 was the busiest he’s been in his career, which happened to coincide with the rollout of COVID-19 shots. He didn’t see the white “wormy” structures right away, but as he’s now seeing it increasingly often, he’s become concerned for the future.

Many of those affected were said to have died from a heart attack or stroke. “Most people will not see what I see. Doctors, when they draw blood, they cannot see this stuff.” Hirschman intends to have the substance chemically analyzed, adding it’s become so common that if he embalms four bodies in a day, two of them will have the fibrous clots.

Majority of Bodies Now Affected

Since November, Hirschman states that more than 50% of the bodies he embalms are affected by the strange clots, and the trend appears to be on the rise:9

“If this is caused by the vaccine, which my gut is telling me it is — I can’t prove that — if it is caused by the vaccine, imagine the amount of people that will be dying in the future, because people can’t live with this kind of substance floating around in their vessels.

And it’s amazing how many people are dying of heart attack and stroke lately. If one of these small, fibrous tissues gets up into the brain, they’re going to have a stroke. If it gets into your heart, it’s going to lead you to a heart attack.”

One individual in his 50s, who Hirschman embalmed, died of a heart attack and had the white, fibrous clots. His wallet was on him, and as Hirschman checked for personal effects, he noticed the man’s COVID-19 vaccine card there.

“He has been super busy with his embalming business since the vaccine rollout,” Rowen said. “He never saw it before 2020 in 20 years of work. He doesn’t know if they all were vaccinated. The rate of this occurrence seems to be increasing in the past few months from 50% to 80% of the bodies.”10

In the last month, Hirschman said, out of 35 people he embalmed, 24 had the clots. He’s hesitant to reveal the findings to family members of the victims, as he doesn’t want to start a panic. However, if the composition of the fibrous material can be uncovered, he’s hopeful that something could be done to stave off the damage and save people’s lives.

Shots Double Risk of Acute Coronary Syndrome

Rare blood clots continue to be reported as adverse reactions to COVID-19 shots.11 In one example, 17-year-old Everest Romney received his first dose of the Pfizer shot, and experienced extreme swelling in his arm and neck that night.12 Two days later, the previously healthy athlete was unable to lift his head due to the pain and swelling. A pediatrician dismissed the concerns, blaming them on a sports injury.

His mother insisted on a CT scan, which revealed a blood clot inside his jugular vein on the same side he got the shot. Rare blood clots in his brain were also later revealed. He ended up in the ICU, where doctors still refused to acknowledge that the clots could be linked to the shot.

A study published in the November 16, 2021, issue of the journal Circulation is also especially relevant given Hirschman’s testimony. The study concluded that “the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

People who had been jabbed more than doubled their risk of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term that includes not only heart attacks, but also a range of other conditions involving abruptly reduced blood flow to your heart. Signs and symptoms of ACS typically begin very suddenly and include:13

Chest pain/discomfort, often described as aching, pressure, tightness or burning sensations

Pain that radiates from your chest to your shoulders, arms, upper abdomen, back, neck and/or jaw

Nausea and/or vomiting

Indigestion

Shortness of breath

Sudden heavy sweating

Lightheadedness, dizziness and/or fainting

Unusual or inexplicable fatigue

Patients who received a two-dose regimen of mRNA more than doubled their five-year ACS risk, driving it from an average of 11% to 25%. In a November 21, 2021, tweet, cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra wrote:14

“Extraordinary, disturbing, upsetting. We now have evidence of a plausible biological mechanism of how mRNA vaccine may be contributing to increased cardiac events. The abstract is published in the highest impact cardiology journal so we must take these findings very seriously.”

Fibrinolytic Enzymes May Help

If you’ve received a COVID-19 injection and are suffering from any shot-induced symptoms, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group’s (FLCCC) I-RECOVER15 protocol for long-haul COVID syndrome has been used to treat shot-induced symptoms with similar success.

The protocol can be downloaded in full,16 and gives you step-by-step instructions on how to treat long-haul COVID syndrome and/or reactions from COVID-19 injections. Further, if you’ve been injected and want to reduce your risk of any potential complications, there are a few basic strategies I would advise.

Make certain you measure your vitamin D level and take enough vitamin D orally (typically about 8,000 units/day for most adults) and/or get sensible sun exposure to make sure your level is 60 to 80 ng/ml (150 to 2000 nmol/l). Eliminate all vegetable (seed) oils in your diet, which involves eliminating nearly all processed foods and most meals in restaurants unless you can be sure the chef is cooking only with butter. Avoid any sauces or salad dressings in restaurants, as they are loaded with seed oils. Also avoid chicken and pork, as they are rich in linoleic acid, the omega-6 fat that nearly everyone consumes far too much of and contributes to oxidative stress that causes heart disease. Consider taking around 500 milligrams a day of NAC, as it helps prevent blood clots and is a precursor for your body to produce the important antioxidant glutathione. Hirschman recommended daily aspirin, but consider fibrinolytic enzymes instead, which digest the fibrin that leads to blood clots, strokes and pulmonary embolisms. The dose is typically two, twice a day, but must be taken on an empty stomach, either an hour before or two hours after a meal. Otherwise, the enzymes will digest your food and not the fibrin in the blood clot.

For even more options, the World Council for Health, a worldwide coalition of health-focused organizations and civil society groups that seek to broaden public health knowledge, has released a spike protein detox guide full of natural remedies that may help support your health.17

