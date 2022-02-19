Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) suggests an outside-the-box approach to taking on any truck driver shortages the United States faces.
During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Brooks, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, proposed granting Canadian truckers protesting the Trudeau government political asylum in the United States.
Brooks applauded the efforts of the so-called Freedom Convoy truckers before making his pitch.
“Well, I am proud of the Canadian truckers and how they are attempting to assert their right to liberty and freedom,” he said. “I believe that you need to push back against government dictatorial efforts as much as possible, and certainly, that is what they are trying to do in Canada. And the science, quite frankly, has proven the Canadian truckers to be right. That’s what’s so baffling — you’ve got these people who made bad decisions, they’re in elected office, both the United States and [Canada]. They made these bad decisions based on incomplete information way back in the spring or late winter of 2020. And for political reasons, they’ve stuck to those positions when the science has refuted the premises for a bunch of the positions that were taken.”
