Guest post by John L. Kachelman, Jr. The Traitors’ treachery, treason and tenacity! Betrayal is the greatest inhumanity. Betrayal’s wound lingers with a sickening feeling, it fuels insecurity and crushes the spirit of those targeted. Betrayal is prodded by narcissism, nurtured by monetary gain, fueled by power and ruled by selfish ambition. The betrayer never acknowledges his black deed and evil motives. The result of betrayal is never the imagined reward when the dark deed is conceived. The tempting bait, seducing the betrayer, is always for “the greater good.” Too late is the self-centered heart revealed; the exaltation and applause once sought are erased by disgrace. The traitor absurdly attempts to justify the betrayal. These laughable justifications highlight the guilt of those involved in treachery. The traitor’s true motives will be exposed. The selfish ambition prodded by money and power will be uncovered. In the end, nothing is gained and all is lost. The Lord addressed selfish betrayal by asking, “What good will it do a person if he gains the whole world, but forfeits his soul? What will a person give in exchange for his soul?” (Matthew 16:26). Bluntly asked is the piercing query, “How much will it […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker