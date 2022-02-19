Mark Morgan, the former Customs and Border Patrol commissioner, has confirmed that Joe Biden intentionally created the crisis at the nation’s southern border, where an estimated two million illegal aliens have arrived over the past year.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

“And the reality is, it’s true. This administration has intentionally and willfully turned over, handed over our southern border to the cartels. And they’ve taken away every one of the vast set of tools, authorities that they had under President Trump to do their job, to secure a border and safeguard the country,” Morgan explained.

He appeared recently in an interview on “Just the News, Not Noise,” with cohosts John Solomon and Amanda Head.

He charged Biden with “ignoring” the problem. “They’re pretending it doesn’t exist, but the American people aren’t buying it, I think the polls reflect it.”

Biden created the problems on the border by – immediately when he took office – trashing all of President Trump’s border security efforts, such as the border wall project and his “Remain in Mexico” practice that had aliens seeking asylum wait in Mexico until an American court hearing date.

The Supreme Court months ago ordered Biden to restart the practice, but Morgan said the administration is “just absolutely defying the court order.”

He pointed out during December 178,000 illegal aliens arrived at the border. But the Biden administration only directed 260 to the Remain in Mexico plan.

“And let’s keep in mind, the [Homeland Security] secretary [Alejandro Mayorkas] — as he’s doing his just-shut-up-and-take-it tour to the agents out there — he’s been very clear that he’s also actively trying to end the program,” he explained.

Border Patrol agents remain “heroes,” he said, because, “They still get up, put that badge on their chest.”

“They’re doing it to try to do everything they can to still safeguard this country,” he said. “But look, make no mistake, they feel now that they’re nothing more than a travel agency — Uber drivers, a taxi cab service …

He warned there also is a higher threat of terrorism because of Biden’s practices.

Illegals have been found arriving at the U.S. border from 150 different nations, including China, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Russia.

“They absolutely have expanded our national security vulnerability directly due to their open border policy.”

The border crisis was one of the assignments Biden handed off to Kamala Harris, and she’s claimed to be studying the root causes. One study facetiously suggested that all America has to do is make Central America as good as the United States and there wouldn’t be an illegal immigration problem.

But WND reported just weeks ago a poll showed a vast majority of Americans believe Harris is guilty of doing a “poor job.”

The poll from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, surveyed more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

Seventy-five percent hold the “poor job” opinion. Only 6.5% claimed she done “excellent” work.

“These numbers signal clearly that the American people see Vice President Harris’ management of the southern border crisis as an unmitigated disaster. The Biden administration is bungling this crisis beyond what most people could have imagined,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “Once again, the solution is strong leadership from governors and state legislators who care about their constituents and are not confused as to who is in charge, the people who voted them into office.”

And, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported, Biden and his administration have misled Americans about the situation.

“It’s absurd and it’s just a lie to say that a 70% increase [in the number of migrants encountered at the southern border] from February to March is seasonal, or more than a 400% increase from March [2020] to March [2021] is seasonal, it’s just disingenuous, it’s a blatant lie that’s being told,” Morgan said at that time.

One Biden strategy that has been seriously criticized is his plan to deliver planes loaded with illegals to various small cities across the nation – often in the dead of night and without notification to local authorities.

An email from a whistleblower, for example, noted that DHS was secretly transporting migrants across the U.S. from an Air Force base in Texas.

“Over the next few days, weeks, or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens,” the email said. “In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Del Rio Border Patrol will be using the Laughlin AFB runway to transport undocumented non-citizens via a Boeing 747.”

“Do not take photographs and refrain from posting anything on social media. If anyone asks you about it, refer them to public affairs,” the email added.

Image by Trump White House Archives via Flickr, Public Domain.

