Dr. Peter McCullough warned that the Vatican must drop its support for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and mandates because this makes it complicit in vaccine deaths. Likewise, it is in direct violation of a critical code of bioethics.

The Vatican started its mandate in October, when it began requiring a “green pass” or an equivalent vaccine passport for all employees. The passport verified an employee’s status as fully vaccinated or recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Since then, the Vatican’s mandate has gotten more restrictive. In December, the COVID-19 vaccine was mandated for all employees, as well as “visitors and users” of Vatican offices and services. Employees and visitors who could prove that they have recovered from the infection and who could cite medical reasons to not get vaccinated were exempt from this rule.

Starting December, Vatican employees who were unvaccinated, had not recovered from a previous infection and had no medical reason to not get vaccinated were not allowed to go back to work. Their pay was withheld from them, but their benefits and family allowances could still be accessed.

This mandate was once again updated on Jan. 5, when it started requiring the use of FFP2 face masks – similar to N95-grade masks – within the Vatican City, regardless of whether or not a person is inside a building or in open spaces. The updated regulations also made vaccinations and booster vaccinations mandatory for all employees and visitors.

In an attached document, the Vatican warned that it will begin issuing fines for people who do not abide by the more restrictive regulations. The fines for employees who fail to wear masks, refuse to respect social distancing protocols or any other quarantine measures range from over $28 to $1,700.

Vatican responsible for thousands of COVID-19 vaccine deaths

McCullough, an expert internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who has published dozens of peer-reviewed studies on COVID-19, was recently interviewed. During this interview, he called on the Vatican to drop its support for COVID-19 vaccines and mandates and to “immediately start a public interest campaign on vaccine injuries and vaccine deaths.”

He pointed out that the Vatican, in its support for the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines, has violated the Nuremberg Code, which is a set of ethical principles that make it clear that no medical practitioner should ever use pressure, coercion or threat of reprisals for medical treatment, especially if it is new and experimental like the COVID-19 vaccines.

If the Vatican continues to support vaccinations, McCullough said it will be responsible for “potentially hundreds of thousands of lives lost due to the vaccine worldwide.”

“As we sit here today, we are at 21,000 deaths in our CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] vaccine safety reporting system,” said McCullough. “So I am telling you, death under no circumstances can be considered rare. Now, the correct way to describe this is that this is the most dangerous and lethal biological product ever used in human history – period.”

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a Catholic institution founded to promote and defend Catholic doctrine, has already stated that vaccination “is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.” (Related: SATAN’S PUPPET: Pope Francis calls getting the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine “an act of love.”)

Pope Francis, the head of the Vatican and the worldwide Catholic Church, continues to advocate for vaccinations, claiming that it is “the most reasonable solution” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, the pope has lashed out against what he called COVID-19 “misinformation.” According to him, coronavirus vaccine misinformation, not the mandates, violates human rights.

During a meeting with Catholic journalists, the pope condemned the “distortion of reality based on fear.”

“To be properly informed, to be helped to understand situations based on scientific data and not fake news is a human right,” he said. “We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading.”

The pope added that those who have fallen for so-called conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the vaccines need to be treated with respect and helped to understand what he called actual facts.

“Fake news has to be refuted, but individual persons must always be respected, for they believe it often without full awareness or responsibility,” he said. “Reality is always more complex than we think and we must respect the doubts, the concerns and the questions that people raise, seeking to accompany them without ever dismissing them.”

