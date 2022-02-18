Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool, File Apparently, there are some Republicans who still don’t know what time it is, and one of those is Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah.
The push for school choice has become a frontline issue for parents across the country. Much headway on that front has been made in the last few years, and you would expect deep-red states to be leading the way in the fight. Unfortunately, Utah isn’t joining that number.
Instead, Spencer has announced he will veto House Bill 331, which would provide education vouchers in the form of scholarship accounts. That would allow parents to use that money at any school they choose, including private schools.
This per The Daily Caller . Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox vowed to veto a school choice bill on Thursday as school choice advocates point out that the Governor accepted $75,000 in campaign funds from the nation’s largest teachers union. Cox said during his monthly news conference that he would veto House Bill 331 , which would create an educational voucher program that establishes “scholarship accounts on behalf of eligible students to pay for private education goods and services” for the 2023-2024 school year, according to […]
