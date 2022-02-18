In a Facebook post, Yolanda Vosloo detailed how her life has changed from being a very healthy and active person to someone whose body is incapable of fighting off a simple inflammation and infection following Pfizer shots.

It all started when she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She had a cough and other issues like heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, and fatigue.

Vosloo wanted to take a different vaccine for her second dose, but she was advised to take the same vaccine she had on her first dose. The nurse told her that her previous reaction was a common reaction with the Pfizer vaccine and would disappear after three weeks.

Now, she has blood clots, inflammation, viral infection (which all contributed to the strain on her heart), chest pain, body aches, constant headaches, and feeling exhausted all the time.

Read her testimony here and below: Yesterday was a very scary day. At around 9:00 I was working in my home office when I felt a sudden sharp pain in my chest and my heart beating wildly. […]