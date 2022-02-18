In a Facebook post, Yolanda Vosloo detailed how her life has changed from being a very healthy and active person to someone whose body is incapable of fighting off a simple inflammation and infection following Pfizer shots.
It all started when she received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. She had a cough and other issues like heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, and fatigue.
Vosloo wanted to take a different vaccine for her second dose, but she was advised to take the same vaccine she had on her first dose. The nurse told her that her previous reaction was a common reaction with the Pfizer vaccine and would disappear after three weeks.
Now, she has blood clots, inflammation, viral infection (which all contributed to the strain on her heart), chest pain, body aches, constant headaches, and feeling exhausted all the time.
TRENDING: Missouri AG Eric Schmitt Informs T-Mobile an Investigation Was Launched on Their Censorship of Conservative Viewpoints Following Gateway Pundit Complaint
Read her testimony here and below: Yesterday was a very scary day. At around 9:00 I was working in my home office when I felt a sudden sharp pain in my chest and my heart beating wildly. […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker