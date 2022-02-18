Former NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya is wasting little time making headlines in her new career. Tafoya, who now works as a campaign operative for Republican Kendall Qualls in the Minnesaota gubernatorial race, appeared on the Megyn Kelly Show and discussed why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is not suiting up to play football games in the NFL. Her assessment could not have been more accurate: “If he really, really wanted — If the one thing he wanted in this life was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, he’d be one right now, given that he had the talent,” Tafoya said. “But, he made some business decisions… I think he knew what he was risking, and I think that there are some legitimate complaints about race in the NFL and everywhere else in America — but that’s not why Colin Kaepernick’s not in the NFL.” Michele Tafoya speaks on Colin Kaepernick’s career less than 24 hours after she retired from broadcasting� pic.twitter.com/SQgH1CwYAS — Frank (@frankcrewchief) February 15, 2022 Talk about coming out swinging to start your new life adventure. Of course, Tafoya is right. Despite the fact that Kaepernick was on the downswing of his NFL career […]

