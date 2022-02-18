As we’ve seen time and time again, history repeats itself. By understanding these patterns, you can predict the future and prepare accordingly. And based on what’s happening in Canada right now, we need to prepare for the American Freedom Convoy because fallout is almost guaranteed.

Here’s an example of what I mean by predictability. Back when the Covid outbreak was just beginning to gain a foothold, I wrote articles about the patterns demonstrated in other countries that were ahead of us in infections, particularly China and Italy. Now, obviously, we never have all the information so I was only able to use what was made public. Still, a very distinct pattern emerged and I predicted with reasonable accuracy when the lockdown of the US would begin and how long it was likely to last. Many people scoffed and that’s absolutely fine – it’s part of thinking critically. However, by identifying the patterns of what was happening elsewhere, it wasn’t difficult to guess how things would go down here.

Predicting something based on patterns is not like predicting something based on a crystal ball. You’re just going with Occam’s Razor – the most likely thing is probably the answer instead of some exotic diversion from the norm.

What we can learn from the Canadian Freedom Convoy

The Freedom Convoy is an epic rebellion taking place in Canada, a country where most folks are mellow and would rather have a smoke and a Tim Horton’s double-double than argue politics. It’s certainly not a hotbed of violent protests like the ones in the United States.

The Convoy has been mostly peaceful, at least on the part of the protestors, but adamant. These truck drivers are standing firm as the tyranny against them grows by the day.

Remember, in both Canada and the United States, protesting is a protected right of every citizen. Both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the US Constitution allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech. Cracking down on these peaceful protestors is a violation of the founding documents of their country.

Here’s how Canada is “handling” the situation.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is, in my opinion, a weak leader. (Sound familiar?) When the convoy arrived at the capitol, Trudeau was nowhere to be found. Since then, here are some of the things he has ordered to try and make the Convoy leave.

He had police officers steal their gasoline and food.

He had their kitchen dismantled.

He has propagandized them, painting them as “swastika wavers,” to try and sway public opinion.

Media coverage has been limited and biased within Canada, but other countries have covered it widely and have applauded the truckers for their professional behavior.

Go Fund Me seized their donations.

And then he got nasty. He invoked The Emergencies Act, which is pure tyranny and de facto martial law, granting him the power to take all manner of actions in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It’s basically a state of war against those who dare to question his mandates.

He is freezing the corporate accounts of participants.

He is suspending the vehicle insurance of participants, making it illegal for them to drive.

He sent in heavily armed forces to arrest those on the Ambassador Bridge and tow their vehicles.

But it’s not just the truckers he’s going after. Ordinary people who support the movement are being financially targeted and labeled as terrorists.

Anyone making a donation of any type to the Convoy may have their bank accounts frozen.

They will be considered “terrorists.”

Donors have been doxxed, with their names made public.

Last night, Canadians talked about pulling their money out of the banks. Today, mysteriously, the bank websites are down.

What the hell is happening to Canada’s banks right now? pic.twitter.com/NRjPWlG0GE — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 16, 2022

This is in response to a truly peaceful protest. Imagine what’s going to happen when those Canadians up the ante.

How can we use this information to prepare for the American Freedom Convoy?

Currently, Freedom Convoys are organizing around the world, including in the United States, so it’s important to watch what’s happening in Canada right now and prepare accordingly. We can predict what the responses might be here based on what is happening there. We can be guaranteed that President Biden is taking notes on Trudeau’s actions (albeit in crayon) and considering taking those same actions here, perhaps pre-emptively.

These are my suggestions. Many of them are relevant whether you are pro-Freedom Convoy or anti-Freedom convoy. We’re all going to feel the effects.

Prepare for greater supply chain issues. Get a month ahead on medications, food, and other essentials. If you think the shelves are bare now, just wait until the trucks stop moving. For advice on building your food supply, check out our free Quickstart guide. Get some cash out of the bank. Instead of waiting for everyone to announce a bank run, be proactive and get as much cash on hand as possible. Expect the rules to change. The situation changed rapidly in Canada and a rarely invoked law was brought back to allow unconstitutional punishment of those going against the government. We could experience martial law, suspension of the Posse Comitatus Act, unconstitutional executive orders allowing for asset seizure, and other punishments to shut down the dissent. This is not a case of “if you aren’t doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.” Those types of actions will affect all Americans. If you plan to participate in the convoy, protect your supplies. Lock up extra food and gas and consider a locking fuel cap. You don’t want to end up in a battle with the police, so make sure your supplies are not easily accessible to just be seized. Decide where you stand. If you are on the fence, you need to decide where your allegiances lie. I recommend keeping that information to yourself if possible because sentiments are heated enough in the US. At the same time, be aware that if you donate, support, or participate it’s entirely likely you will be “outed” so make sure. Be prepared for the consequences of your actions. Whatever you opt to do is up to you. But note that the demonstrators from January 6th were prosecuted and tracked down in a very different matter than demonstrators in Portland and Seattle. If you feel compelled to participate, I’m certainly not here to discourage you, but I want you to be aware that you could face some unpleasant consequences, and only you can decide if that is something you’re prepared to do. If you go against the current administration, it’s entirely likely you’ll be considered a terrorist. (If you’re not already.)

Will an American Freedom Convoy be successful?

Multiple Freedom Convoys are organizing in the United States right now. Preparations are underway for the unwanted descent of the trucks.

On Friday, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the Department of Homeland Security is actively monitoring the possibility of a Washington-bound convoy.

“They’re taking all necessary steps to ensure that the convoy does not disrupt lawful trade and transportation or interfere with federal government and law enforcement operations,” Psaki said. (source)

The plans are for the convoys to reach Washington DC around March 6th. You can be sure that our government will try very hard to prevent that from happening.

March looks like it will be an interesting month.

What are your thoughts?

Do you think the US will follow Canada’s playbook? Are you for or against the idea of the convoy? Let’s discuss it in the comments.

About Daisy

Daisy Luther is a coffee-swigging, adventure-seeking, globe-trotting blogger. She is the founder and publisher of three websites. 1) The Organic Prepper, which is about current events, preparedness, self-reliance, and the pursuit of liberty; 2) The Frugalite, a website with thrifty tips and solutions to help people get a handle on their personal finances without feeling deprived; and 3) PreppersDailyNews.com, an aggregate site where you can find links to all the most important news for those who wish to be prepared. Her work is widely republished across alternative media and she has appeared in many interviews.

Daisy is the best-selling author of 5 traditionally published books, 12 self-published books, and runs a small digital publishing company with PDF guides, printables, and courses at Learn.TheOrganicPrepper.com You can find her on Facebook, Pinterest, Gab, MeWe, Parler, Instagram, and Twitter.

Image by GoToVan via Flickr, CC BY 2.0. Article cross-posted from The Organic Prepper.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn