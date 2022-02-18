NEWSMAX: Canadian police on Friday started arresting protesters as part of an operation to end a three-week blockade of Ottawa by hundreds of truck drivers that crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.
Live television footage showed police making at least seven arrests, without using any force.
Police arrested organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber around Parliament Hill Thursday, but did not immediately move in force on the demonstrators.
“Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested. We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful,” the Ottawa police said in a tweet.
The drivers, joined by thousands of demonstrators and some 400 vehicles, turned the streets around Parliament into a noisy party zone since first arriving on Jan. 28, in what has become one of the worst crises to hit Trudeau since he took power in 2015.Police negotiated with the protesters, trying to persuade them to go home, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said Thursday. “We want this demonstration to end peacefully,” he said, but added: “If they do not peacefully leave, we have plans.”Many of the truckers in the […]
Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com
