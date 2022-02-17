Promoted Content Reading Time: 7 minutes Back in November The Military Times published a Ukrainian intelligence claim , which was picked up and repeated by numerous other mainstream publications , alleging that Russia was going to invade Ukraine by the end of January. Then in late January when the calendar debunked the Military Times incendiary headline “Russia preparing to attack Ukraine by late January”, that same outlet ran a much less viral story with the headline “ Russia not yet ready for full-scale attack says Ukraine ”. This past Friday the deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, Melinda Haring, tweeted the following: “Putin has big weekend plans in Ukraine: 1) he’s going to cut power and heat, knock out Ukrainian navy and air force, kill general staff and hit them with cyber attack; 2) then install pro-Russian president and 3) resort to full-scale military invasion if Ukraine doesn’t give in.”And, of course, none of these things happened. The weekend came and went, Haring issued a sheepish admission that she got it wrong, then immediately turned around and proclaimed that “Putin may strike on Weds”, then later pivoted to “We’ve been so focused on Russian troops and tanks that we missed Moscow’s […]

Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com

