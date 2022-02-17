Top Health Officials Testify Before Senate Hearing Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) said that he plans to force a vote to end the mask mandate on airlines, saying that there is “no science” behind it and “no reason” to continue. Appearing with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Newsmax’s “ Spicer and Co. ” Tuesday evening, Paul was asked about efforts to pass a bill to temporarily fund the government before funding runs out on Friday. Co-host Lindsey Keith pointed out that Paul is one of six Republican Senators who signed a letter refusing to pass a Continuing Resolution on an expedited basis unless the Senate allows a vote on an amendment defunding enforcement of the Biden administration’s remaining vaccine mandates for federal employees and medical workers. Keith then asked Paul to comment on the efforts. “Now this should not shock you, the government is going to run out of money, again,” said Paul. “The government is always running out of money, because we’re perpetually spending more than comes in. So yes, there will be another deadline.” Paul pointed out that he had previously proposed a legislative concept he called a “shutdown prevention bill,” which would decrease government spending […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

