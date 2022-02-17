Imagine parents finding their teenage sons dead in their beds in the morning with no prior indications that they were seriously ill. Imagine the heartache of parents who bought into the coercion and propaganda to get their kids vaccinated despite all the CDC data showing little risk of serious health impacts from COVID for children. Now, their kids died in their sleep shortly after getting the shots.

Note that an excellent article in June 2021 was titled: “If Covid-19 vaccines can cause heart inflammation, caution should be warranted in those at risk.” It said this: “Although most cases reported to date are mild and resolve without consequence, myocarditis can be a serious condition. It can cause severe declines in cardiac function; require hospitalization, artificial heart pumps, or even heart transplants; and may even be fatal.” The physician authors noted “Yet as health care providers, we should not give the impression of minimizing serious complications like myocarditis in potentially at-risk individuals.” But who is at risk? It now seems clear that young males are at risk. Less clear is which adults are at risk, except we know it is men who are at most risk.

A compelling study

A recent detailed medical study was entitled “Autopsy Histopathologic Cardiac Findings in Two Adolescents Following The Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose.” There have been many “messages” from the government and various medical establishment entities that post COVID vaccine myocarditis was not something to be very concerned about. But CDC VAERS data has revealed many such health impacts, especially in young boys or teenagers.

This article is so important because its detailed studies allow a definitive conclusion to be made that it was COVID vaccine shots that was the cause of the death of two teenage boys.

This article is written for medical professionals and, therefore, it is very difficult reading for non-medical people. Here is a summary of the key points made in the article.

Two teenage boys whose ages were not revealed died “suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep” within the first week after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. They were found dead in their bed 3 and 4 days after vaccination. Both boys were pronounced dead at their homes. Both had not had COVID infection. And both did not have serious underlying medical conditions. Though one boy was obese.

They did not have cardiac symptoms. Neither boy complained of fever, chest pain, palpitations or dyspnea (shortness of breath).

Detailed autopsies were performed by medical examiners. The detailed studies indicated that there had been an excessive inflammatory response that resulted in myocarditis. The myocarditis that was found was deemed atypical.

Testing was done on tissues and no evidence of the COVID virus was found.

Another medical study

Another recently reported study reported “two cases of histologically confirmed myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination.” One person survived, a woman, but the other did not.

The patient that died was a 42-year-old man who presented with dyspnea and chest pain 2 weeks after receiving the Moderna vaccine (second dose). He did not report a viral symptom, and a PCR test was negative for COVID. He had tachycardia and a fever, and his electrocardiogram showed something abnormal as did an echocardiogram. But coronary angiography revealed no coronary artery disease. Cardiogenic shock developed in the patient, and he died 3 days after presentation. An autopsy revealed biventricular myocarditis

Allergic reaction and death from COVID vaccine shot

Besides myocarditis another vaccine risk is an allergic reaction, often very quickly after a shot. A case where an autopsy proved the causality was recently reported. The article was titled: “Woman Died of Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine, Autopsy Confirms.” Noted was that “Jeanie Evans, 68, died on March 24, one day after she received the Moderna vaccine.” “About 20 minutes later, she started to complain that her airway was obstructed.” Also noted: “The 68-year-old reportedly had a history of hypertension, allergic disorder, environmental allergies, and reactive airway disease. She previously had an allergic reaction to Albuterol, a drug used to treat wheezing and shortness of breath, according to the autopsy report.”

The article also noted: “Anaphylaxis, a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, after a COVID-19 vaccination has occurred in about 5 per 1 million vaccinated people in the United States, according to the CDC. But are the people giving the shots capable of predicting who is at significant risk of a deadly allergic reaction?

It also gave this balanced view: “Adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine have taken center stage in the argument against vaccine mandates. Some have said that such effects aren’t getting enough attention amid the push to increase vaccinations. Others, however, argue that the risk of dying from COVID-19 far exceeds the risk of having a serious complication from the vaccine.” Which side are you on? Can most people reasonably estimate their risk from COVID vaccine shots?

Conclusion

The main point is that people really are dying because of COVID vaccine shots.

It is often argued by pro-vaccine people that no causality has been proven between COVID vaccine shots and subsequent deaths. These cases stand out because they clearly determined that causality. One can only imagine how many thousands of post vaccine deaths could have been shown to be caused by vaccine shots if detailed autopsies had been done. Time for vaccine coercion to stop.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles and podcasts on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades, and his Pandemic Blunder Newsletter is on Substack. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

