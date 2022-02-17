Hillary Clinton has finally addressed the elephant in the room with respect to the recent filing in the Durham probe that seemingly links her to spying on former President Trump during the height of the Russian Hoax.
And in Clinton’s response to the matter, she proclaimed that it’s nothing more than a “fake scandal.”
Earlier in February, we at Red Voice Media reported on the February 11th filing by John Durham that related to possible conflicts of interest regarding Michael Sussmann’s legal representation.
But outside of the conflicts of interest outlined in the motion filed by Durham, portions of the filing alluded to some alleged spying done by some of Hillary Clinton’s allies during the lead-up and aftermath of the 2016 election.
Specifically, Durham’s filing made mention that ‘Tech Executive-1 and his associates,’ reportedly Rodney Joffe, had been exploiting a ‘sensitive arrangement’ to spy on Trump which likely provided the means to further the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization hoax that led to Sussmann’s September 2021 indictment .
“The Government’s evidence at trial will also establish that among the Internet data Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited was domain name system (‘DNS’) Internet traffic pertaining to (i) a particular healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, (iii) Donald […]
Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker