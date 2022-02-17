Hillary Clinton has finally addressed the elephant in the room with respect to the recent filing in the Durham probe that seemingly links her to spying on former President Trump during the height of the Russian Hoax.

And in Clinton’s response to the matter, she proclaimed that it’s nothing more than a “fake scandal.”

Earlier in February, we at Red Voice Media reported on the February 11th filing by John Durham that related to possible conflicts of interest regarding Michael Sussmann’s legal representation.

But outside of the conflicts of interest outlined in the motion filed by Durham, portions of the filing alluded to some alleged spying done by some of Hillary Clinton’s allies during the lead-up and aftermath of the 2016 election.

Specifically, Durham’s filing made mention that ‘Tech Executive-1 and his associates,’ reportedly Rodney Joffe, had been exploiting a ‘sensitive arrangement’ to spy on Trump which likely provided the means to further the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization hoax that led to Sussmann’s September 2021 indictment .

“The Government’s evidence at trial will also establish that among the Internet data Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited was domain name system (‘DNS’) Internet traffic pertaining to (i) a particular healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, (iii) Donald […]