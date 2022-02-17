Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty A federal judge in Georgia ruled Tuesday that an anonymous Air Force officer did not have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to her religious beliefs. As Townhall has covered , the military has a vaccine mandate for all members. The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 6 by the Thomas More Society, which has “vaccine mandate legal help” listed as a service on their website . The officer at the center of the lawsuit is stationed at Robins Air Force Base in Houston County, Georgia. Local outlet the Macon Telegraph reported that her lawsuit contended that “all of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available were derived from or tested on (as part of their development) aborted fetal tissue. For this reason, she [the officer] is unwilling to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available.” The 31-page lawsuit went on to claim that “receiving a vaccine that was derived from or tested on aborted fetal tissue in its development would violate her conscience and is contrary to her faith.” Thomas More Society wrote in a press release that the officer “has been discriminated against because of her Christian beliefs” and that she has natural immunity from a previous COVID-19 […]

