Nate Timesamillion describes himself as an apprentice electrician and bassist with the Grinning Barretts . His bio says he is from British Columbia. Last week Nate boasted about getting the third dose of the COVID experimental vaccine. On Monday Nate sadly reported from the hospital that he had pericarditis, swelling of the tissue surrounding the heart. The doctor told him it may be due to the COVID booster shot he had on Saturday. TRENDING: HILLARY HEALTH EXCLUSIVE: Witness Reveals in 2016 Presidential Campaign Hillary Used a Wheelchair, Couldn’t Walk a Block and Had a “Med Bag” with Her at All Times Apparently, Nate did not like all of the tweets and retweets he was receiving. He decided to go radio silence. Sometimes life comes at you fast.

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

