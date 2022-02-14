When I started the America First Report on Substack, I knew there would be a tremendous appetite for information about Covid-19, the vaccines, and Pandemic Panic Theater in general. It’s arguably the biggest issue plaguing American citizens today as restrictions, mandates, and lockdowns continue to rear their ugly heads over two years after this all began.

What I didn’t expect was that the appetite would be ravenous and separate from my overarching focus on all threats that put Americans at risk. The America First Report covers the pandemic, but there are other issues that must be addressed as well. The border crisis, Joe Biden’s many failings, Critical Race Theory, a looming economic collapse, and the upcoming elections are just some of the topics important to America-First patriots.

This Substack, End Medical Tyranny, will focus solely on promoting medical freedom and ending Pandemic Panic Theater. It was launched just before our American Action Summit to End Medical Tyranny in the beginning of February and will be used to keep attendees (and everyone else) informed about the numerous actions we can and must take to bring normalcy and freedom back to America.

There will be few repeated stories between the two Substacks, but when stories are important enough I’ll be posting them in both places. This may cause a bit of redundancy for those who are subscribed to both, but I assure you it will be rare. My intention is not to waste anyone’s time. Both Substacks will have plenty of fresh and unique content.

If the powers-that-be are left to their own machinations, the authoritarianism they’ve invoked will continue to rise. We must stand united against them or they will achieve their ultimate goals, none of which are desirable to a free people.