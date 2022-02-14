The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting in Ottawa. Ottawa is in the province of Ontario. Ontario just announced they are doing away with their vaccine mandate and more.
I’m not sure what victory looks like to the peaceful protest organizers. But I’m sure it looks something like this tweet. BREAKING: Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for all settings and capacity limits for all indoor public settings on March 1.
The second step of the reopening is being fast tracked from Feb 21 to Feb 17.
Masking timelines to come “at a later date” #onpoli
– Masking timelines to come “at a later date”Not all Canadians are willing to give up living in fear yet. These must be the American equivalent of the “the science” following crowd, which as Joe Biden made clear means “the science” as defined by the CDC and the, quote, “government guys.” This is a colossal […]
