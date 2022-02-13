What’s the January 6th Committee, that gang of hyena-like Democrats and RINOs interested only in bringing down the “bad orange man,” up to?

Nothing good. Most obviously, it’s trying to smear Trump and everyone who voted for him or protested on his behalf as an “insurrectionist.” Hence why they’re playing up an event in which a few people, some of whom were likely FBI agents, wandered around the Capitol and took selfies.

According to the hacks on the committee, that’s way more important than the billions in damage done and dozens killed by BLM and Antifa-affiliated thugs and rioters during the summer of 2020.

In their eyes, a selfie at AOC’s desk is worse than a summer of flames and destruction because the selfie can be used to attack Trump.

But, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), it’s not just that they want to smear Trump. They’re also trying to use their power to disqualify him from running again.

He said as much in a statement to Just the News , making the incisive argument that what they're really after is making it legally impossible for Trump to run again: