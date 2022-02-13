More importantly, perhaps, does Putin’s Beijing pirouette represent a radical shift of Russia attitude towards China — something that could lead to the emergence of what Thomas Fichy and Jean-Marie Holzinger in their 2013 book, called “A New Mongol Empire” led by China with Russia as its bridgehead to Europe and Iran as its Trojan horse in the Middle East.

The other day in Moscow, he [Putin] told French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia is “concerned about European security” when it is Russia that has assembled a war machine with 120,000 men poised for invading Ukraine.

He also told Macron that Europe needs a framework for ensuring its security. But such a framework already exists in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a founding member, and not to mention the Helsinki Accords.

Putin’s other claim, that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a potential threat to Russia, is equally hard to sustain. NATO did nothing when Putin invaded and snatched territory from Georgia and Ukraine, and when he militarily intervened in Syria to obtain an aero-naval base on the Mediterranean.

Three other points: First, Russia already has […]