Now that the 2022 midterms are approaching, Democrats are shifting their messaging on COVID.
Some Democrat governors are lifting vaccine and mask mandates and others are bragging about the efforts of the Biden administration.
No one is buying it, including Greg Gutfeld, who made this the focus of a recent monologue.
FOX News provides a partial transcript:
TRENDING: BREAKING: Evidence Shows Hillary Team Paid Tech Company to ‘Infiltrate’ Servers in Trump Tower and Later the Trump White House in an Attempt to Link Trump to Russia So I saw something weird last night, and for once it wasn’t in the mirror above my bed after a night of heavy drinking. I turned on CNN and there I saw John King going through some pretty bad numbers for the president, and none of them even involved his IQ. JOHN KING: Look at how bad these numbers are for the president. Only four in 10 Americans, 41 percent at the moment, approve of his job performance. Nearly six in 10 — 58 percent — disapprove. hat’s a tough number early in a midterm election year for the president of the United States. Now, why is this happening? This is fascinating. We asked people, […]
