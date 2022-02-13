Are vaxx-nannies finally starting to wake up to the tremendous risks from the Covid jabs? It seems that more and more everyday are learning the injections are NOT what governments and corporate media claim them to be, oftentimes from personal experiences. One such person is comedian Heather McDonald.

As we covered last week:

A comedian collapsed on stage, hitting her head on the floor during a routine in Tempe, Arizona. Heather McDonald, 51, was into her second joke before a sold-out crowd when she collapsed. She had just delivered a joke about being vaccinated when she fell.

Ironically, the joke she told before fainting was about how she was “double-vaxxed, boostered,” before claiming Jesus loves her the most.

During a recent interview with Dr. Drew, McDonald said she had just received her booster shot three weeks to the day before. She asked Dr. Drew when the adverse reactions happen, to which he told her “two to three weeks.”

Then, she said she wouldn’t get the fourth booster shot, assuming one becomes available in the United States. In other nations, they’re already on the fourth jabs. Over a quarter of Israel’s population has already been quadruple-injected.

Here’s her interview:

Heather Mcdonald talks about her incident on stage and says she won't get her 4th shot . pic.twitter.com/F7kLu1SblK — Lady Sarah 🔮🌜💫🏋️‍♀️ (@srah_jan111) February 12, 2022

While the fight against medical tyranny from the perspective of defending our freedoms is important, it’s also important to keep spreading the truth about the risks of the jabs that government and corporate media won’t discuss.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker