Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images New Zealand’s freedom convoy has maintained its position outside the Parliament on Saturday despite varying police efforts to disperse them, including blasting the Macarena on loop, arrests, and even turning the garden sprinklers on.

After failing to deter a freedom convoy by attempting to arrest around 120 people on Thursday, New Zealand’s police officers have attempted to remove the protest of up to 1,500 people protest that has been in place in the Parliament’s grounds since Tuesday , with less orthodox police tactics.

Reports have emerged that the NZ authorities attempted to remove protestors by blasting them with pro-vaccine propaganda and also 80s and 90s classics such as the Macarena and Barry Manilow songs on repeat.

Protesters however responded by dancing to the music and blaring back their own songs such as the Twister Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It , according to a report from The Telegraph.

Authorities also tried to shift the protesters – some of whom are camping within the Wellington Parliament’s grounds – by turning on the parliament lawn’s sprinklers, but protesters dug trenches and assembled plastic tubing to drain the water from the area and prevent it from affecting the […]