Patriotic MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a problem with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It didn’t start with the vaccine mandates. It didn’t start with the “blackface” incidents. Lindell has opposed Trudeau ever since cancel culture, which Trudeau participated in, went after MyPillow in Canada.

Now, Lindell will be aiding those participating in the Freedom Convoy by delivering his premium pillows to them, free of charge. He noted this during an interview with RSBN.

“All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada. We’re gonna try and get them though,” he said. “I’m not gonna say what day or you know there will be obstructionists.”

While some protesters are staying in local hotels, many are sleeping in the cabins of their trucks.

“What brave truckers, and it’s going on around the world now. It’s amazing, we’re winning,” he said. “I encourage all the truckers, don’t give up and say ‘we’ll compromise halfway.’ No. We want all (of) our freedoms.”

You can support Mike Lindell and us by using promo code “NOQ” at MyPillow.

