It’s a shame that news of Special Counsel John Durham’s court filing landed on a Saturday in which so much is already going on. This is a bombshell, blockbuster, story for the ages as it pretty much takes the crimes committed during Watergate and expands them exponentially. Except instead of Richard Nixon in the crosshairs, it’s Hillary Clinton.

According to Infowars:

A court filing by Special Counsel John Durham reveals that a Democrat tech executive spied on President-elect Donald Trump and the Executive Office in the White House on behalf of the Clinton campaign.

Durham filed a motion Friday for U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C. to examine a potential conflict of interest stemming from Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann’s own lawyer, who represented Perkins Coie – a law firm tied to the Clinton campaign – in Durham’s probe.

Sussmann was indicted by Durham in September 2021 for lying to the FBI by providing phony information alleging secret backchannel communications between the Trump campaign and a Russian bank.

In the filing, Durham explains that tech executive Rodney Joffe – known as Tech Executive-1 in the Sussmann indictment – and his team at Georgia Tech “exploited” data from internet traffic related to Trump Tower and the Executive Office of the President of the United States.

President Trump released a statement that calls or far more than what Durham is expected to seek. He wants blood and reparations:

The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by the operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.

I’ve already seen dozens of well-known progressives trying to pretend this isn’t a big deal. It’s huge. It’s the clearest demonstration of how evil many Democrat lawmakers are, especially Hillary Clinton and her cabal.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn