A Canadian woman recently discovered a naked man who had been living in her trunk for at least three days. What are the details?
For three days, Bethany Corker spent unremarkable time in her car.
Corker — a Nanaimo, British Columbia, resident — recalled that she’d been to work twice, to the grocery store, on a sushi run, and to the gas station.
In that time, nothing seemed amiss.
On the third day, however, Corker said she climbed into her car after a long day at work and heard someone say “Hey.”
Corker looked around and didn’t see anyone — but quickly realized that the phantom voice was coming from the trunk of her car and suffered an even further shock when she discovered that the disembodied voice belonged to a naked man.Corker immediately began recording the bizarre interaction and was heard in the video asking the man if he was naked.”Yes,” the man responded, adding that it was a “rite of passage.”He continued, “I’m the son of the pope.”Corker said she immediately phoned the police, who quickly responded to the scene and escorted the man out of her trunk to take him into custody.It is unclear if the male — who […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
