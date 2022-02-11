Paris police announced on Wednesday that they will be out in full force to prevent members of the “Convoi de la Liberté” protest from entering the city. The protest, which is slated to take place on Friday, is said to have been inspired by the ongoing anti-restriction demonstrations in Canada , namely in Ottawa, where hundreds of trucks remain parked. According to the BBC, the protest has largely been organized online, and includes groups from across the political spectrum united in ending France’s COVID-19 restrictions. Some have already left their cities, en route for the capital. Many have compared the Convoi de la Liberté to the Gilets Jaune. During the height of the Yellow Vest protests in 2018, people from across the country convened in Paris for weeks on end to voice their displeasure with a fuel tax that disproportionately impacted rural citizens. Even after the tax was repealed, however, protests continued, focusing instead on the government itself. Police in Paris reminded potential Convoi de la Liberté protestors that disturbances to public order will not be tolerated, and failure to comply will be met with harsh consequences. The penalty for “interfering with the roads,” for example, is a two year prison […]

