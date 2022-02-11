Image via 123RF In Brief The Facts: Another paper has emerged regarding the power of natural COVID immunity. This one found a high level of antibodies in people up to 20 months after infection. Natural immunity can exist in those without antibodies as well. Some people may even acquire lifetime immunity. Reflect On: Why hasn’t the science behind natural immunity been included in health policy? Why hasn’t it been acknowledged by government health agencies, legacy media and politicians? Pause – set your Pulse… Take a breath. Release the tension in your body. Place attention on your physical heart. Breathe slowly into the area for 60 seconds, focusing on feeling a sense of ease. Click here to learn why we suggest this.A new JAMA study published on Feb 3, 2022 titled “Prevalence and Durability of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Among Unvaccinated US Adults by History of COVID-19” has found evidence of natural immunity to COVID in unvaccinated healthy US adults up to 20 months after confirmed COVID-19 infection. It will be interesting to see studies examining natural immunity years down the road to see if it lasts beyond this point.One of the authors, Dr. Marty Makary […]

