“Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it.” Health Agency Chiefs Testify Before Senate HELP Committee On Coronavirus Response Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is encouraging the prospect of protesting trucker convoys to make their way into the United States and “clog up cities.”
“I’m all for it,” Paul told The Daily Signal on Thursday. “Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”
“And some of this, we started,” the Republican explained. “We put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”
“It’d be great, but the thing is, it wouldn’t shut the city down because the government workers haven’t come to work in two years anyway,” Paul snarked. “I don’t know if it’ll affect D.C. It’d be a nice change. We’d actually have some traffic.”
“I hope the truckers do come […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
