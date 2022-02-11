Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press via AP The Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo, headquartered in Delaware, is firing back after a Canadian judge froze access to the more than $8 million raised by the website for the ongoing Freedom Convoy. The GiveSendGo fundraiser cropped up after it was reported the mainstream platform GoFundMe cut off access to the $10 million people had donated to its campaign, stating the trucker convoy — protesting the vaccination mandates put in place by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — has “become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.” It is, of course, worth noting there have been minimal reports of violence. Additionally, GoFundMe promoted a fundraiser in 2020 of the “CHOP” occupation in Seattle. Listen to the latest episode of the Faithwire podcast � According to CBC News , Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office issued a statement Thursday announcing Attorney General Doug Downey requested, under Section 490.8 of the Criminal Code, that the provincial government be permitted to prohibit anyone in Ontario from distributing funds donated to GiveSendGo’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaigns. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the request late Thursday. GiveSendGo, however, is vowing that will not happen:As […]

Read the whole story at www.faithwire.com

