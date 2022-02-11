Covid-ignorant Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to block the vaccine mandate being imposed on New York City teachers today. She did not offer a comment on her decision.

The district that covers New York is overseen by Sotomayor, who embarrassed herself last month during open statements in the OSHA vaccine mandate case. She voted with the minority against blocking the mandate.

According to NBC New York:

The Supreme Court of the United States has denied a request from a group of New York City public school teachers seeking to block a vaccine mandate for employees who were not given a religious exemption.

Their appeal was directed to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles cases from that region.

Sotomayor rejected an earlier challenge, filed in October, to the city’s vaccine mandate. And on Friday she rejected this one, too, with no explanation, which is the court’s usual procedure. She did not ask the city for a response, either — another sign that the request for an injunction would likely fail.

New York City public school teachers and other school staff members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of October, when the controversial mandate for the largest public school district in the country went into effect.

Since then, the city also issued a mandate for all non-public school employees to provide proof of first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination as of December.

It appears the fate of thousands of workers in New York City has been sealed. They must either get the jab or lose their jobs. It could have been different if they had a Supreme Court Justice overseeing their district that knew a smidgen of science regarding Covid.