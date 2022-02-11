Brian Geels identified nearly 100,000 ballots that should not have been included in the 2020 Election in Georgia. Secretary of State Raffensperger discounted Geels’s results, certified the election results for Job Biden with a 10,000 voter margin even though the standard of proof in an election contest in Georgia is doubt. In the presentation with Garland Favorito at VoterGA on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, a special guest was introduced by the name of Brian Geels. Mr. Geels was hired by the Trump team in Georgia to review the results of the 2020 Election in that state. The Trump team sued the Georgia Secretary of State who certified the fraudulent results. In the case of Trump vs. the Georgia Secretary of state, the Trump team used much of Geels’s work included in the documents in the court case. Mr. Geels shared with Favorito on Wednesday: My name is Brian Geels and I was one of the main experts on the Trump v Raffensperger lawsuit, which was the Trump lawsuit that contested the certified results in the 2020 Election in Georgia…[Explains credentials] …I want to remind everyone that the standard of proof in Georgia in an election contest is doubt. […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn