Loudoun County school students serve the school board lawsuits over mask mandate. / IMAGE: Newsman TV via YouTube ( Joshua Paladino , Headline USA ) Virginia students this week marched into the Loudoun County School Board’s meeting and served its members with lawsuits related to ongoing mask mandates, Breitbart reported . “It felt good finally serving them after, you know, being suspended,” 11 year-old Rylan Mobley, who was punished for breathing freely, told Eric Bolling on The Balance . After the students handed the school board members the affidavits, Chair Jeff Morse called the meeting to recess. Parents cheered and clapped as the students walked in with signs and stacks of paper. Mask-Obsessed School Board Gets Served MASSIVE LAWSUIT At Public Hearing— The Crowd’s Reaction Says It All — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2022 The students served their school board members after a presenter said the school did not respond to a complaint about “maladministration” and a “demand to cease and desist enforcing what they said are unconstitutional mandates on students,” the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported . The students cited the “the masks, the sexual assaults, [and] everything that the county has done wrong” as the reasons for the lawsuit. “You could tell they were […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn