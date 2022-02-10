The fascists in Canada’s government received an assist from “conservative” Premier Doug Ford today against the Freedom Convoy currently protesting in Ottawa. His attorney general successfully petitioned the Superior Court to block funds raised through GiveSendGo from going to the protesting truckers.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign has received over $8 million thus far to support the people fighting the vaccine mandates in Canada. Now, the future of those funds and the convoy itself are in limbo. According to CTV News:

The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the truckers convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s attorney general brought the application to the Superior Court of Justice seeking an order that would prohibit anyone from distributing donations made through the website’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaign pages.

Spokeswoman Ivana Yelich says an order binding “any and all parties with possession or control over these donations” was issued today.

A majority of the Canadian people have embraced the protesters and their plight over the last week, shifting support away from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s draconian Covid policies and favoring the concerns of the truckers. A series of strategic failures by the Trudeau regime have exposed their failures. Now, the narrative that the truckers are “misogynists” and “racists” has been proven wrong despite corporate media’s attempts to support Trudeau’s authoritarianism.

This latest move may be their worst strategic miscalculation yet as they’ve exposed just how desperate they are to end the protests without having to concede that their mandates are failing. Even as the vast majority of Canadians have been vaccinated, support for the medical freedom of those who choose not to get jabbed has risen sharply. This attack on donations is a direct action against not only the truckers, but the donors as well.

Dear Canadians.. do you really trust the Ontario government..? All donations made to the trucker convoy through GiveSendGo have been frozen.. It is now a criminal offence to have any "dealing" with money from donations through this platform. pic.twitter.com/oHkMTEx0iV — Pelham (@Resist_05) February 11, 2022

GiveSendGo is an American company, who cares about Leaf Laws LOL https://t.co/TdsHkC3aK0 — Gab.com (@getongab) February 10, 2022

Just when you thought Ontario Premier Doug Ford couldn't be a bigger chooch, he goes and freezes the #FreedomConvoy funds on GiveSendGo. Another low for Dougie. — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) February 10, 2022

The state is now moving to freeze the GiveSendGo funds of the freedom truckers, next they will likely seize them This isn’t happening in China or North Korea, this is right here at home They know exactly what they are doing — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2022

Freedom is on the ropes in Canada. It’s a dark day for all Canadians. Only with the continued support of the people can protesters force the government to relinquish their totalitarian powers and end medical tyranny.

Image via OpenSea.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker