Artur Pawlowski, a native of Poland who currently serves as pastor of Street Church and the Cave of Adallum in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has compared the tactics used by his local government to enforce the coronavirus restrictions to actions taken by law enforcement officials when Poland was under Communist rule. | Artur Pawlowski Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who has butted heads with Canadian authorities throughout the pandemic, was arrested again just before he was set to address a group of Canadian truckers opposed to vaccine mandates. Pawlowski of the Cave of Adallum Church and Street Church in Calgary, Alberta, was arrested at his home Tuesday as he was about to depart for a church service at a border blockade engineered by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and provincial leadership in Milk River, Alberta. Pawlowski has gained notoriety in Canada and the United States for his outspoken opposition to coronavirus worship restrictions and has been arrested multiple times over the past year for holding a church service in violation of worship restrictions and protesting outside the home of Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping. Videos documenting Pawlowski’s tense exchanges with local law enforcement officials seeking to enforce coronavirus restrictions, where the pastor refers to them as […]

