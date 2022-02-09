Joe Biden got 81 million votes.
It really happened.
Democrats and their media lackeys are so certain of this that they will not allow anyone to inspect the voting machines.
** In Arizona Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs argued that Maricopa County would be forced to replace their Dominion voting machines if they were inspected by investigators. The machines were so delicate that they can never be audited. That’s weird?
Also in Arizona election workers were caught on video deleting “archived” files before the machines were turned over to investigators.
** In Pennsylvania the state Supreme Court of liberal activists stepped in at the last minute and delayed an inspection of the Fulton County, Pennsylvania voting machines. The audit is still delayed by the state Supreme Court. Democrats are ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED that a reputable audit team may inspect the county’s Dominion voting machines. ** And in Michigan the radical Attorney General hid the audit of the Dominion machines in Antrim County where 6,000 votes were mysteriously flipped from Trump to Joe Biden. Democrats want you […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
