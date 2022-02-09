The Super Bowl is arguably the biggest sporting event of the year. Tens of thousands of homes will host parties to watch the game and enjoy good fellowship. Even if sports aren’t your thing, you’ll want to know about one of the players on the field this Sunday. My wife and I are former long-time residents of Cincinnati, so it won’t be hard to guess who we will be cheering for. Even so, I want you to know about one of the players for the Los Angeles Rams. But first a little backstory. Greg Miller was part of a high-powered litigation practice that checked all the boxes from a worldly point of view. But he and his wife Annie felt called to leave all that behind to help found the Open Door Maternity Home in Euclid, Ohio, a residential ministry for pregnant teens.Greg and Annie spiritually adopted each mother who stayed with them as their “daughters,” each child as their “grandchildren.” Annie remains in touch with most of their “daughters” to this day. The ministry served these women long after the birth of their babies.Young mothers came to Open Door because those who should have been their supportive network were instead coercing them to […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn