<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of RINOs. Unlike most conservatives, I do not consider them a “lesser of two evils” compared to Democrats. A case can be made for that being the case on an individual level, but every time a RINO is elected it strengthens the GOP Establishment’s control over the Republican Party. I can make a clear argument that getting rid of RINOs and bringing in more America First conservatives is more important than getting rid of Democrats.

U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions in Texas is a RINO. Thankfully, he has some competition in his district from an America First patriot, Jason “Storm” Nelson. I was joined by the veteran on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. It was an excellent interview and I am endorsing Nelson in the race as a result. Watch or listen and find out if you need to support him as well.

Watch the interview on Rumble.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker