Editor’s Note: For complete transparency, the Z-Stack protocol includes Vitamin D and is a sponsor of this site. With that said, the editorial below by Cassie B. was written without that taken into consideration.

Israeli scientists say they have collected the most convincing evidence yet that vitamin D is a powerfully effective remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Researchers from Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center say that vitamin D is so effective at preventing serious illness or death that it can now be predicted how a person will fare based on nothing more than his age and vitamin D levels.

Vitamin D deficiency, they found, is a major risk factor for infection. The lower a person’s levels, the greater his chance of getting sick, the peer-reviewed research, which was published in the journal PLOS One, revealed. (Related: Check out this vitamin D guide to learn more about how the sunlight nutrient supports health.)

The study is based on research that was compiled during Israel’s first two “waves” of the virus, which occurred before the so-called “vaccines” were introduced under Operation Warp Speed.

People with the strongest immunity were those with high vitamin D levels, while those with poor immunity were those with low vitamin D levels.

Even though the Middle East receives lots of sun, vitamin D deficiency is said to be widespread there. In Israel, four in five people, or 80 percent, are said to be low on the vitamin, according to a 2011 study.

Supplementing with vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) can help to rectify this, as can exposing one’s skin to natural sunlight, especially during the summertime.

“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not,” said Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher who helped conduct the new research.

Optimal vitamin D levels prevent covid infection

While the study was conducted pre-Omicron (Moronic), the fundamentals of the situation remain unchanged. No matter the “variant,” vitamin D provides powerful protection against infection.

“What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with COVID infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system,” Dror added in a statement to The Times of Israel.

“This is equally relevant for Omicron as it was for previous variants.”

Health authorities in Israel and several other countries are recommending that people supplement with vitamin D if their levels are low. Back in June, preliminary findings revealed that more than one in four coronavirus patients died if they were deficient in vitamin D compared to just three percent of patients with normal levels.

Patients deficient in vitamin D, that same research determined, are also 14 times more likely, on average, to end up in severe or critical condition, or to die from infection.

“We checked a range of timeframes and found that wherever you look over the two years before infection, the correlation between vitamin D and disease severity is extremely strong,” Dror added.

“Because this study gets such a good picture of patients’ vitamin D levels, by looking at a wide timeframe instead of just the time around hospitalization, it offers much stronger support than anything seen so far emphasizing the importance of boosting vitamin D levels during the pandemic.”

Dror further emphasized that his team’s research took every relevant variable into account, rendering the findings solid and supported by complete data.

“People should learn from this that studies pointing to the importance of taking vitamin D are very reliable, and aren’t based on skewed data,” he said.

“And it emphasizes the value of everyone taking a vitamin D supplement during the pandemic, which, consumed in sensible amounts in accordance with official advice, doesn’t have any downside.”

More related news about natural remedies for disease can be found at Cures.news.

Sources for this article include:

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.