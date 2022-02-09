The 2022 mid-term elections are about to ramp up and the Democrats appear to be getting, “ready to rumble”. Following a flurry of legal activity and public calls to continue the mask and vaccine mandates, and even though the U.S. Covid death toll hit its highest level in about a year , rising 39% over the past two weeks, many on the left are suddenly OK with dropping the mask mandates for vaccinated individuals in states like California and New York. Since the “science” on Covid has not measurably changed, the obvious reason for their change of heart has to be that the draconian measures the left has pushed for almost 2 years are not polling well at all, alarming those pulling the strings and setting the messaging. For example, Monday night on CNN, Chinese Communist and former Planned Parenthood CEO, Dr. Leana Wen, who has been a network cheerleader for the mask mandates and vaccines, said “The science has changed,” while trying to explain why she now supports ending most of the pandemic restrictions. “The science has changed.” @DrLeanaWen explains why she supports lifting some pandemic restrictions and thinks the decision to wear a mask should shift from a government mandate […]

