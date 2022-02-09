The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which manipulated bat coronaviruses resembling COVID-19 to become deadlier to humans, appears to have carried out similar research on influenza, The National Pulse can reveal. An article posted to the Chinese-language website of the military -linked lab, which many public health and intelligence officials believed to be the source of COVID-19, details how researchers sought various avian influenza viruses (AIV) that had “zoonotic potential with human infections.” The post, titled “Scientist in WIV achieves a progress in study on reassortment of influenza viruses,” details how Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers hunted these viruses in the wild. “In this study, by collaboration with Prof. Qiyun Zhu in Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Prof. Hualan Chen in Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Jie Cui in WIV, carried out surveillance of AIVs in ducks, geese and the environment of a community in Hunan province, China, from 2014–2015,” explains the summary . Using these samples, collected in a similar method to the lab’s bat coronavirus studies, Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers also “isolated multiple co-circulated AIVs including H3N2, H3N8, and H5N6, and, most importantly, a novel reassortant: H3N6.” “Phylogenetic analyses suggest […]

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn