The family of slain hero security guard has revealed that Pierce County prosecutors have negotiated a plea deal that allows their son’s suspected killer to only serve three years behind bars for second degree murder.
Tracey Baker’s mother, Dorothy Boykins, told The Post Millennial, “Nobody is representing our son.” Boykins provided a copy of a letter from Pierce County dated February 3 that a plea date has been scheduled for February 24 where Jonathon Miller, Baker’s accused killer, is scheduled to plead guilty and only receive 3 years in jail, one of which has already been served while awaiting trial. She added that during a meeting with prosecutors on Tuesday, victim advocate Michelle Walker and her team were unable to promise that Miller would even serve the entirety of the sentence.
Boykins told The Post Millennial that she said during the meeting to the prosecutors, “I put trust in y’all, what have you been doing for a year?”
Baker was at the Tacoma Walmart January 11, 2021 shopping for items for his family. According to statements, Miller, who has multiple priors, was near the self-checkout harassing customers to see their receipts even though he was not a store employee. He had been […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker