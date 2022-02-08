The family of slain hero security guard has revealed that Pierce County prosecutors have negotiated a plea deal that allows their son’s suspected killer to only serve three years behind bars for second degree murder.

Tracey Baker’s mother, Dorothy Boykins, told The Post Millennial, “Nobody is representing our son.” Boykins provided a copy of a letter from Pierce County dated February 3 that a plea date has been scheduled for February 24 where Jonathon Miller, Baker’s accused killer, is scheduled to plead guilty and only receive 3 years in jail, one of which has already been served while awaiting trial. She added that during a meeting with prosecutors on Tuesday, victim advocate Michelle Walker and her team were unable to promise that Miller would even serve the entirety of the sentence.

Boykins told The Post Millennial that she said during the meeting to the prosecutors, “I put trust in y’all, what have you been doing for a year?”

Baker was at the Tacoma Walmart January 11, 2021 shopping for items for his family. According to statements, Miller, who has multiple priors, was near the self-checkout harassing customers to see their receipts even though he was not a store employee. He had been […]